BJP wants to make 'Singur' their turning point, have no relation with 'objective reality': TMC

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): As the BJP begins a 72-hour agitation in Singur of West Bengal's Hoogly district, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the BJP wants to make it their "turning point" and said that the BJP does not have any relation with the 'objective reality'.

Singur is believed to be the land that paved way for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political success.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Dola Sen while speaking to ANI said, "The fasting movement by Mamata Banerjee was definitely a turning point and perhaps, BJP too wants to encash this place as their turning point through their agitation. BJP does not have any relation with objective reality."

"However, one should not forget that Mamata Banerjee is a pioneer of the Kisan movement; had she not raised her voice against the Colonia act of land acquisition in Singur, nobody would have thought of amending it," she added.

"Several parties that went to various borders in Delhi and supported the farmers' agitation this time were against Mamata Banerjee then. However, it is good to see that now all have extended their support to the farmers' protest, we welcome it," Sen further said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, BJP Kisan Morcha chief Mahadev Sarkar, and others met WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Adhikari said, "West Bengal's condition is bad. There is black marketing of fertilizers and no subsidy on electricity. Three farmers have died by suicide within two months. Mamata Banerjee removed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and implemented a third-party scheme. This impacted the farmers badly. A big farmers' movement will take place in Bengal. There will be a central rally."



TMC, in its election manifesto for the 2021 Assembly Election, has mentioned increasing the assistance money being provided by the state government to the farmers from Rs 5000-6000 to Rs 10,000.

After talks with the then state government under the left regime, Tata company started building its factory for 'Nano cars' at Singur's plot. Soon, the farmers started protesting against the then state government led by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

The protest majorly commenced due to the forced acquisition of land by the then left front government for building up Tata Motor's car industry.

The stir of 2006 in Singur soon turned into a historic anti-land acquisition movement by the farmers that received foremost support from Trinamool Congress and later by other political parties and intellectuals crossing the state's barrier and international borders. The movement ended in 2011.

Singur anti-land acquisition movement is one of two major movements that impelled Mamata Banerjee led TMC to dethrone 34 years old mighty Left front from its governance in Bengal. The other movement that favored TMC was 2007's Nandigram agitation.

The snatched land was given back to the farmers legally in 2016 after Supreme Court's verdict.

However, the genuine concern of farmers to date remains how to make the land cultivable. (ANI)

