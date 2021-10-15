BJP welcomes TN govt's decision to reopen religious places

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15 (ANI): As the Tamil Nadu government allowed reopening of all the religious places in the state on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, BJP state chief K Annamalai welcomed the decision of reopening of temples and other religious places.

In a statement, Annamalai said, "The BJP has been demanding the reopening of all religious places in the state and staged a protest on October 7. We had told the state government to take a decision on reopening of religious places within 10 days on October 7 or face the protest from the party."

He further said, "Now, the state has decided to reopen the religious places, the BJP welcomes the decision." (ANI)