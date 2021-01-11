BJP will always give importance to Assam's unique culture: Nadda

Silchar (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday said that the party will always give due recognition to the culture, language and identity of Assam, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah solved 50-year-old Bodo issue by signing peace accord and bringing militants to the mainstream.

"It is the responsibility of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to safeguard the culture and language of Assam and the party has always given importance to these things," Nadda said who was addressing a public meeting in Silchar, Assam.

Nadda arrived in Silchar, Assam earlier today and said, "The BJP will always take good care of Assam's unique culture and language. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the first national voices to support the Assam Movement," said Nadda.

"The Bodo crisis was hanging for nearly 50 decades and the Bru-Reang crisis, too, was solved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The land dispute was also solved by our government with the help of the Smart Fence project, he said highlighting the achievements of the Central government.

"We remember our efforts of 1991 and Barak Valley was one of the first regions to bless us whole-heartedly. We got nine MLAs and two MPs from this valley," said Nadda while addressing a public meeting.

"In 2016, the government was formed and whether it was Lok Sabha elections, Assembly by-elections, Zilla Parishad elections, Territorial Council elections, Bodo Territorial Council elections or Panchayat elections everywhere, you supported BJP," he added.

Under UPA, Assam got only Rs 50,000 crore for development. Under PM Modi government, Assam received Rs 3 lakh crore for development, the BJP Chief stated.

"Lotus is blooming across India. NDA always talked about giving importance to the state of Assam in India. If the existence of Assam is identified in any way, it is done by the NDA government," said Nadda.

"In Ladakh BJP has won 16 seats out of 26 seats in Hill Council polls. Gupkar people together fought the elections but BJP emerged as the single largest party to win there. We have won seats in Gujarat and Karnataka as well. BJP also had the biggest strike rate and seats share in Bihar," he added.

Under the rule of Congress, projects work continued and never ended but they were completed when the NDA government came to power here, BJP Chief stated.

"30 per cent Assam did not have toilets before the Swachh Bharat Mission. Assam today is 100 per cent ODF, and out of the 11 crore toilets built, 35 lakh were built here," said Nadda.

"People were also given gas and electricity connection here under PM Modi's leadership," he added.



Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Nadda in Silchar by tweeting, BJP workers here and people of Assam are waiting for his guidance for the next Assembly polls.

"Honoured to welcome BJP National President JP Nadda at Silchar Airport. Thousands of BJP karyakartas and people of Assam eagerly await his margdarshan for the next Assembly elections," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)