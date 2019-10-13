BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Photo/ANI
BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Photo/ANI

BJP will form govt in both Haryana and Maharashtra, says Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 06:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday claimed that the BJP will form government in both Haryana and Maharashtra, where elections are scheduled to take place on October 21.
"BJP will form the government in both Haryana and Maharashtra where elections are going to take place. Congress is faction-ridden and is embroiled in blame-game. We are going to people on the basis of our work," she said while talking to ANI.
The Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled to take place on October 21 with the counting of votes on October 24. (ANI)

