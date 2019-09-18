BJP will get majority in Jharkhand elections: Amit Shah

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah here on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party will get a complete majority in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Inaugurating the "Johar Jan Ashrivaad Yatra" that will cover all the 81 Vidhan Sabha seats in the state, he said the yatra that began from the sacred Santhal Paragana today will "lead us to complete majority" in the Assembly elections.

"Atal ji carved out Jharkhand and Modi Ji help it prosper. We have transformed the state in the last 5 years," Shah said addressing a public meeting here.

He appealed to the people to vote Chief Minister Raghubar Das for the second time in the state.

"Raghubar Das is taking out 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra'. You have made Modi's government at the centre and I request you to vote for making Raghubar Das government here for the second time. Both the government will together make Jharkhand number one state in the country," said Shah.

Shah also said that since Modi government came to power, naxalism is on the decline in Jharkhand and various welfare schemes have been implemented successfully in the State.

He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that he opposed both surgical strike and airstrike.

"When we go for a surgical strike, Rahul Gandhi opposes it. When we go for the airstrike, he asks for evidence. He should tell the people of the country which direction he wants to take," said Shah.

"When slogans for breaking apart Bharat in 2000 pieces were raised in JNU he went and stood with them," he added.

"Congress gave Jharkhand Rs. 55,200 crores in 10 years, Modi Government gave Rs. 1,45,345 crores in half the period," he said.

The Yatra will include rallies and speeches in various constituencies of the state to meet the public and take their blessings for the upcoming election.

Assembly election is due to be held in Jharkhand later this year.(ANI)

