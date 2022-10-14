BJP will have strong campaign in Himachal, we will win assembly polls: Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and said that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years.

He said the party will run a strong campaign in the state.

"You will see a strong election campaign by BJP in the state and we will win the polls. PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to come to the state for campaigning," the Chief Minister told ANI.



He said the state has got many development projects with help from the central government.

"People of Himachal Pradesh are aware and take decisions based on their own opinions. Our government has got many development projects with help from the Centre, including AIIMS hospital, Atal tunnel, and Vande Bharat train. People have witnessed development in every sector under BJP," he said.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that the assembly poll will take place in Himchal Pradesh on November 12. The results will be announced on November 8.

In the previous election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, BJP won 44 seats while Congress secured 21 seats. (ANI)

