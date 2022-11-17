BJP will not do politics in name of development in Bengal: Nitin Gadkari

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Jairam Gadkari on Thursday said that BJP will not do any politics in the name of development in West Bengal.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre is not giving the funds to her state recently.



Speaking with the media, he said, "West Bengal is also a part of the nation. We never think about any party's name while making any development plans. It does not matter which party the MPs or MLAs belong to. Today, we have announced Rs. 1,600 crore for Bengal for several projects and are trying to achieve Prime Minister's target "sabka sath, sabka bikash or sabka vikash". Our Prime Minister, my department and the government are always ready for development. Money does not matter," he said.

Gadkari further said, "We are getting help from concerned bodies and always keep in with them. We need to work together for the people of our nation. We will sit to review the ongoing projects in Bengal and request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary to share plans with the National Highway (NH) authorities and in case of the problem, the Centre and State will sit together to resolve the issue.

Nitin Gadkari came to Siliguri to lay the foundation stone for an elevated 12.1 km stretch road connecting Balason in Shivmandir to Sevoke Army cantonment in Siliguri. Around 1,000 crore has been allotted for the project, would be completed within 300 days. Addressing the people, he declared an 80 km long "Ringroad" for Siliguri and allocated Rs 3,000 crore. (ANI)

