BJP will not tolerate insult of "Ramcharitmanas," Nitish should sack education minister: Sushil Modi

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Thursday, condemned the 'controversial' statement made by Bihar Education Minister on 'Ramcharitmanas', saying that BJP won't tolerate the insult of the sacred book.

Incidentally, the Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar in a controversial statement had called Ramcharitmanas as a "hateful" scripture.

"In the first yug, Manusmriti, in the second yug Ramcharitmanas, and in the third yug Guru Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts' have been the books for spreading hate," he said.

He further claimed, "In a portion of Ramcharitmanas, it is written that people of lower castes don't have the right to take education, and they can be as "dangerous" as "snakes" after getting educated."



Reacting to Chandrashekhar's statement, in an interview with ANI, Sushil Modi said, "BJP won't tolerate any insult to the Ramcharitmanas. This is a highly objectionable and inciteful statement."

He further demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to 'sack' the Bihar minister from his post.

"The kind of words the Education Minister has used for Ramcharitmanas, he doesn't have the right to remain in his position for even a while more," he further said.

He also attacked the Bihar minister by giving reference to Dr Lohia, and the Ramayan Mela started by him.

"And he says that he is a follower of Dr Lohia. But he is forgetting that Dr Lohia was the one who started the Ramayan Mela in Chitrakoot. He also used to daily do the 'patth' (religious reading) of Ramcharitmanas," he said. (ANI)

