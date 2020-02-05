BJP will sell off everything except detention camps: Mamata Banerjee

Krishnanagar (West Bengal) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP's central government and said that it would "sell off" everything and what will remain are the detention camps.

"BJP will lose Delhi elections. They are losing states but they are shameless. They will sell everything and what will remain are the detention camps," Mamata said at a political workers' meeting of Trinamool Congress here.

"They are privatizing Air India, LIC and are even thinking of privatizing Indian Railways. Our money is not secure today," she added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further said that BJP is creating violence in the state and people should keep an eye on their activities.

"For the last six years, BJP is in the (central) government but they have not given anything to Bengal. Several of my party workers have been murdered in Nadia. If the BJP thinks that just by creating violence it can win Bengal, the public must keep an eye on them," she said.

She hit out at Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "goli maro" comments, allegedly made against the anti-CAA protesters.

"In Shaheen Bagh, women are sitting on protest and even in our state, they are protesting. Earlier, a central minister said that go and shoot them. After saying this how can he hold his position (in Union council of ministers)? It doesn't happen in a democracy that you go and shoot people," she said.

"Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, the government said that NRC will not happen. They keep on changing their words. If NPR is the first step to NRC then why will we agree to it?" she added.

Banerjee has refused to implement National Population Register (NPR) in West Bengal, calling it the first step towards the highly contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) which requires people to prove their citizenship. (ANI)