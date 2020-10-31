BJP will shock Congress, JDS in by-polls: Karnataka BJP vice president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Karnataka BJP vice president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa on Saturday asserted that Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lose both the by-poll constituencies -- Sira and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) -- in the state.

Vijayendra, who is the in-charge of the Sira by-poll said that BJP will win both constituencies like KR Pet in which JDS vote bank was broken by the BJP candidate.

A confident Vijayendra said that JDS will be reduced to third place in the by-polls in both constituencies.



Meanwhile, the JDS which lost its MLA, Sathyanarayana, due to health issues is also confident of winning them back.

Seeking victory in both Sira and RR Nagar, Congress has fielded former minister TB Jayachandra in the former and Kusum in the latter.

DK Shivakumar who is heading Congress' campaign in both the constituencies said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's gimmicks will not work this time and in both constituencies, his party will emerge victorious.

On the last day of campaigning on Saturday, CM Yediyurappa himself campaigned on behalf of the party's candidate in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

Sira in Tumakuru district, along with RR Nagar segment in the city, will go for bypolls on November 3. (ANI)

