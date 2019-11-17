BJP will utilise coming Parliamentary session to put up their views on development issues: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will utilise the coming Parliamentary session to further their views on various developmental issues and contribute to transforming people's lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aid on Sunday.

Ahead of the commencement of Winter Session of Parliament from tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday attended all-party leaders meeting here.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared the pictures of today's meeting and wrote that constructive debates would be carried out in the session to empower the citizens.

"Attended the All-Party Meeting earlier today. This time, we mark the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. In both Houses, we shall have constructive debates on ways to empower citizens and further India's development," Prime Minister tweeted.

"Had an extensive meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party. Our Party will utilise the upcoming Parliamentary session to further our views on various developmental issues and contribute to transforming people's lives," he wrote in another tweet.

He further emphasised on the NDA's meeting that was held today and stated that the alliance would bring a 'qualitative change' in the lives of the farmers.



"Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India's diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," Modi tweeted.

Leaders from all major political parties, who were present in the all-party meeting, put forth their views on the occasion.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for the leaders of all parties in the House. (ANI)