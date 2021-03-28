BJP will win 26 of 30 phase-I seats in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday stated that the party will win 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal and 37 of 47 seats in Assam that went to polls in the first phase of ongoing Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah said, "After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam."

The senior leader reiterated that the BJP will form the next government by winning over 200 seats in West Bengal.

He also praised the Election Commission of India for conducting violence-free polling across the states.

"Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP," Amit Shah

Polling was held peacefully in both West Bengal and Assam, he said adding that no one died due to poll violence.

The first phase of voting for West Bengal and Assam concluded yesterday.

"I want to thank people of both States for voting for us. Voter turnout shows enthusiasm in people," BJP leader added.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

The remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)