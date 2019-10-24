BJP will win Adampur seat in Haryana: Sonali Phogat

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): TikTok star and BJP candidate, Sonali Phogat on Thursday expressed confidence that BJP will win Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana.

Phogat, who became famous with her TikTok videos, is contesting the assembly elections in Haryana on a BJP ticket from Adampur. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, a three-time sitting legislator from the constituency and son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

"As the talks are going on everywhere that BJP is going to win these elections, I am sure, in Adampur as well, BJP will win," she said while speaking to ANI before the counting began.

When asked how she is so confident about her win, Sonali said it is because people of Adampur wants development in the constituency.

"Yes, the Adampur seat did belong to a particular family but now people have made their minds that they want development," she said while adding that BJP will win Adampur.

BJP worked for this constituency even when we didn't win from this seat, she claimed.

Phogat said being a TikTok star did help because people already knew her.

"They asked me what are you going to do? I have promised the people that I will work for the people of this constituency no matter what," she said.

Rejecting some exit polls which suggested a tough battle for the BJP in the state, BJP candidate said, "ML Khattar will be the Chief Minister."

Counting of votes polled in Haryana Assembly elections has begun. The state went to Assembly polls for 90 seats on October 21 amid tight security.

In the 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 seats and formed the government on its own strength while the Congress managed just 15 seats. The INLD finished second with 19 seats. (ANI)

