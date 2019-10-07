BJP working president JP Nadda speaking at a rally in Bilaspur on Monday. Photo/Twitter
BJP will win by a big margin in Haryana, Maharashtra polls: JP Nadda

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:04 IST

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 : BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday said that his party will register a big win in the coming Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, while asserted that the best times for the Centre are yet to come.
"BJP will win by a big margin in Maharashtra and Haryana elections. The best time for the party is yet to come. All of us will take the party to the highest level. There are close to 17 crore members of the BJP all across the country now. In the coming days, the party will break its own record," said Nadda, while addressing a rally here.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP's state unit chief Satpal Singh Satti were also present along with others on the occasion.
Nadda said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its historic decisions has changed the image of India globally. He also praised the Centre's move in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The whole world is praising India. The way in which the country is now tackling Pakistan is unprecedented. All this makes the present government a historic one," added Nadda.
"The Centre removed Article 370 within 100 days after coming to power for the second time. The country's dreams and the BJP's struggles have finally been justified. All this can happen because the people gave us the power through their votes," said he.
Nadda also congratulated Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for the successful rollout of the Himachal Health Care Scheme or HIMCARE in the state. He also applauded the party workers for getting 14 lakh new primary members.

