BJP will win Karnataka election riding on PM Modi's vision and achievements: Gaurav Bhatia

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday addressed a press conference here where he made a volley of barbs and allegations against Congress including that of its continued relationship with banned PFI. He described the Congress party as the mother of corruption while exuding confidence that bjp will win in the upcoming elections in the country including that in Karnataka on the power of "Narendra Modi ji's vision and achievements".

"Congress' relationship with PFI, SDPI is worrying. Rahul Gandhi visited the family of Siddiqui Kappan (arrested in Uttar Pradesh and charged under many sections including those under UAPA). Congress party and terrorist organizations are contesting elections together. Members of PFI and SDPI are responsible for the killings of several leaders of Hindu organisations in Karnataka," Gaurav Bhatia alleged.

While alleging that Congress and PFI were in a secret alliance in Karnataka in the past, he asked," whether DK Sivakumar and Siddaramaiah will continue their alliance with PFI and SDPI this time too?"

Even as he alleged the congress is "corrupt" and in "full of confusion" he claimed that BJP is a party that works for people's interest. "There is a pro-BJP wave all over the country including in Karnataka and Telangana," He claimed.

"Congress is known for confusion and corruption. People don't believe any more in the Congress party's guarantee card. Congress can give guarantees in terms of family politics, appeasement, and corruption."

Claiming that democracy is getting stronger in the country he made fun of Sonia Gandhi:" Sonia Gandhi feels that if Rahul Gandhi fails to get people's support, it is a failure of democracy."

"Narendra Modiji's vision and achievements will carry BJP to victory. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa are examples of this. We worked hard for the good of all without appeasement. Under Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers are getting a total of 10,000 in the state. He said that this is a clear example of the achievement of double-engine governments," Gaurav Bhatia claimed. (ANI).







