BJP will win more than 300 seats in 2022 UP Assembly polls, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Saturday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form government in the state by winning more than 300 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections.

"BJP candidates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win the 2022 elections with a huge margin. We will win more than 300 seats," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Speaking further upon the recent victory of BJP in Zila Panchayat polls, Adityanath said, "Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, JP Nadda ji and Amit Shah ji, BJP's aim to win Zila Panchayat elections has reaped fruitful results. Out of 75, BJP has won 67 panchayat seats. BJP won the 2014 General elections, 2017 Assembly elections, 2019 Lok Sabha elections and will claim victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. I congratulate BJP workers and the people of this state on this achievement. I congratulate BJP's Panchayat heads on this victory. These elections were carried out successfully amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic."



While speaking to ANI on the AIMIM party chief's claim to contest state Assembly polls next year, Adityanath said, "Asaduddin Owaisi is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP for the 2022 Assembly elections, then BJP's worker accepts his Asaduddin Owaisi challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022."

On June 27, Asaduddin Owaisi clarified that his party will field candidates on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that BJP's spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing given by the people for development, public service and rule of law.

He also said that credit for the party's performance goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers.

"BJP's spectacular victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections is the blessings given by the people for development, public service and rule of law. The credit for this goes to the policies of Chief Minister Yogiji and the tireless hard work of the party workers. Hearty congratulations to UP government and BJP organization for this," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

