BJP wins 156 seats to retain Gujarat, Congress gets 40 in Himachal

ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2022 23:17 IST


Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): The BJP scored a landslide victory in Gujarat assembly polls and Congress made a comeback in Himachal Pradesh after five years.
Here is the final tally of seats in Gujarat which has 182 member assembly and Himachal Pradesh which has 68 seats in the results declared on Thursday.

Gujarat: BJP 156, Congress 17, AAP 5, Independents 3, Samajwadi Party 1
Himachal Pradesh: Congress 40, BJP 25, Independents 3
The polling for Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12 and in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. (ANI)

