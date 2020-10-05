BJP women's wing protests against growing crimes against women in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 4 (ANI): Women's wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal protested at Gandhi Smriti in Kolkata questioning the Mamata Banerjee and her government's silence over the incidents of violence against women in the state.

Speaking to media, state BJP leader Bharati Ghosh said that when the West Bengal Chief Minister undertook a foot march to protest against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, BJP women workers in Nodakhali village in the state were being molested by people associated with her party.



"The purpose of the protest is to agitate against the unsafe environment for women in West Bengal. Yesterday we conducted a political programme in Nodakhali village, where the leader of the women morcha was leading the procession. The procession was attacked by people associated with Trinamool Congress who molested the women there. This happened when the Chief Minister was doing a foot march to protest against the Hathras incident," she said.

Ghosh said that when Mamata Banerjee can see the plight of Hathras victims, then why she can't see the plight of women in her own state where they are molested and raped every day.

"We are also demanding CBI probes into all the gang rape cases in the state," she said. (ANI)

