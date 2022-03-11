BJP won elections because of good governance: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the victory in four states has been possible because the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on giving good governance to the people of India.



Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said, "The Central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi focussed on giving good governance so that livelihood of the people can be improved and social security can be provided to the people."

He further added, "I want to thank voters for giving an opportunity to the BJP. I want to wish UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Goa CM Pramod Sawant for this spectacular win in the recently-concluded elections." (ANI)

