BJP won't stake claim to form government in MP: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi (India), Mar 12 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the BJP will not stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to rumours that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government won't be able to complete its term and the BJP will form the government, Tomar told reporters: "The BJP is not going to stake claim to form the government."

In reply to a question, Tomar said: "Any action regarding the resignation of MLAs will be based on the discretion of the Governor and the Assembly Speaker."

Scindia ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress party when he tendered his resignation along with his followers and joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election on March 13. (ANI)