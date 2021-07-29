BJP worked as guardian of democracy to control COVID pandemic, says UP CM

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked as a watchdog of democracy, giving embodiment to the sentiments of its founders, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Speaking during the UP BJP MPs meeting under the chairmanship of party president JP Nadda, Adityanath said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling party at the Centre has brought the situation of pandemic under control in the country today.

"The aim of a political party is not only to gain power but to embody the sentiments of its founders. How we work by accepting a challenge during a crisis is a test of our capabilities... There is no doubt that in the biggest pandemic of the century, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a stand as a true watchdog of democracy and worked for public welfare and put up a strong fight against the Coronavirus. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and its National President, BJP has worked with commitment and brought the situation of the COVID pandemic under control in the country today," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Comparing the casualties due to COVID-19 in India with the USA, Adityanath said India's population is four times that of the western country, and despite that US reported twice the number of fatalities as India.

He called the pandemic the "biggest challenge of leadership" and said the ruling party has shown that a global pandemic can be successfully managed in a country with a population of 136 crores.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said when other parties were seeking votes, BJP workers were asked by leadership to suspend party related works and focus on public service. "This is what should be our responsibility as a political party," he added.

Questioning the validity of the Pegasus report, Adityanath said, "An international conspiracy was hatched to divert attention from issues of farmers, pandemic and the youth a day before the monsoon session of parliament began. So party now has to deal with the negative attitude of the opposition instead of addressing issues of the public." (ANI)