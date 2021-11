Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been injured on Tuesday due to bullet injuries in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj.



Prayagraj Police, in an official statement on Tuesday, said, " BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)