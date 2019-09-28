Visual from Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir
Visual from Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

BJP worker held hostage in J-K's Ramban, rescued by security forces: Jitendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:54 IST

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the civilian who was held hostage by terrorists in Batote has been rescued by the security forces.
"In constant touch with Advisor Home Jammu And Kashmir, Mr Vijay Kumar. Terrorists have reportedly barged into house of one of our BJP Karyakartas, a committed worker &also Booth President. Shall not disclose his name. Our Party Distt President Sh Ramesh Sharma is also keeping track," Singh tweeted.
Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur said Vijay is a BJP worker and booth president of the party.
"Relieved to hear that BJP Karyakarta Vijay ji, held hostage by terrorists in Batote area of district Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, has been rescued by the security forces," he tweeted.
Three terrorists who engaged in a gunfight with security forces Batote of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning and who had taken a civilian hostage after entering a house in the area, were eliminated, police said.
The hostage was rescued safely but one Army personnel was killed and two police officials sustained injuries in the joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in Batote area on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.
"Three terrorists have been killed. The hostage has been rescued. Two police official sustained bullet injuries and an Army personnel died. Operation is over now. They are the same terrorists who was seen in the morning," Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh told ANI.
The terrorists had earlier in the day entered a house in Batote while attempting to flee the security forces on whom they had opened fire. Joint parties of Police, Army and CRPF cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Jammu, said that at around 7: 30 am today a civilian had reported to the Army QRT that two suspicious individuals had attempted to stop his vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244 today. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:07 IST

