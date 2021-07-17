BJP worker injured in J-K's Kupwara in accidental fire by his own guards

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was injured in an accidental fire by his own security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, the police said.



The BJP worker, Ishfaq Mir, was admitted to the Kupwara District Hospital and has been subsequently discharged.

The police have requested not to spread rumours of any militant attack.

"Weapon of Personal Security Officer (PSO) went off accidentally in the car which hit the arm of BJP Worker Ishfaq Mir. The other PSO fired in fear. Ishfaq got a minor arm injury. People are requested not to spread rumours of a militant attack. The injured is discharged from hospital," the Kupwara Police tweeted. (ANI)

