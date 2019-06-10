BJP worker killed by unknown persons, brother alleges TMC goons responsible behind murder

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): A BJP worker was killed by unknown assailants here on Sunday night, which the brother of the victim has blamed on Trinamool Congress activists.

The dead has been identified as Samtul Doloi, who works in a cycle repair shop.

The incident took place last night when Doloi was closing his shop. Doloi's brother has alleged that he was murdered by workers of Trinamool Congress.

He said that while his brother was closing his cycle repair shop, he was attacked by TMC workers who burnt the shop and murdered him in a field behind the shop.

Doloi's kin protested against the murder by keeping the body on the road. They maintained that until West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh came to the spot they would not cremate the body. (ANI)

