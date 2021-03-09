BJP worker shot at in West Bengal's Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has been admitted to hospital after he was hit by a bullet in Mothabari here on Tuesday. The victim's brother alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons committed the crime.

Uday Mandal, a 38-year-old BJP worker has sustained bullet injuries in the afternoon today. He is the party in-charge of eight booths in Mothabari constituency in Malda district. He has been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Siben Mandal, the elder brother of the victim said, "I went to the spot after being informed by others. I asked him who did it, he took the name of Chobilal Mandal and other local TMC leaders."



"We have started an investigation," Malda SP Aloke Rajoria told ANI over the phone.

Political violence is making headlines regularly in the poll-bound West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

