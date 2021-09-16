BJP workers from Chennai to perform special pooja in Varanasi on PM Modi's birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on September 17, Tamil Nadu BJP workers led by V Girinath are preparing to perform a special Pooja, for the well-being of PM in Varanasi.

Keeping ahead of the preparations, MLC and Tamil Nadu BJP National Co Incharge, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy former, received 71 BJP workers at Secunderabad Railway Station from the Harbour area of Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Reddy said, "The workers are going to Varanasi from Chennai to perform a special pooja for well being of Narendra Modi Ji on the occasion of his birthday on September 17."

Reddy conveyed his best wishes to them while appreciating their efforts for their prayers and Pooja for the well-being of PM Modi. (ANI)