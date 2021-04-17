BJP workers in Delhi to assist COVID-19 patients in home isolation

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will provide oximeter, medicines, and groceries to the people who are home quarantined after being tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Delhi BJP held a meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the meeting we have decided to provide oximeter, medicines, and groceries under the Modi-kit to the people who are home quarantined. The whole area, where the patient has been quarantined, will also be sanatised by the party," the chief of BJP Delhi Adesh Gupta said.

Gupta further said, "We aim to extend help to the maximum number of people. We will support the Delhi government in curbing the spread of infection in the city."

Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, Delhi has reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 8,03,623, with 61,005 active cases in the national capital. With 114 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 11,793. (ANI)