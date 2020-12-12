BJP workers in Tripura carry out protest against attack on JP Nadda in WB

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 12 (ANI): Disgruntled Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers on Friday organised a protest in Agartala against the recent stone pelting on the convoy of national party president JP Nadda in Kolkata.

Protesters included BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ramprashad Paul, Asish Saha, and Susanta Choudhury, besides hundreds of supporters.

"This protest is being carried out against the recent attack on BJP national president JP Nadda in West Bengal by Trinamool Congress hooligans of Mamata Banerjee," MLA Ramprashad Paul told ANI.

He also demanded justice after the attack and said that the Mamata Banarjee government had defamed West Bengal throughout the globe by transforming it into a state of anarchy.



The protest procession started from the Rabindra Bhavan area and continued on the streets of Agartala. Protesters were seen with BJP flags raising anti-Mamata Banerjee slogans. They also torched an effigy of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Reacting to the attack, JP Nadda on Thursday said, "Anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal. There is lawlessness in the State and the state administration is crumbling down. It is all with the blessings of Mamata ji. The people of West Bengal are aware, they know how to answer in elections."

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said incidents are a 'slur on our democratic fabric'.

The convoy of Nadda, who was on a two day visit to West Bengal, was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour on Thursday.

West Bengal Police on Friday submitted a report to Home Secretary of West Bengal government over the attack. (ANI)

