Gas balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai [Photo/ANI]
Gas balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai [Photo/ANI]

BJP workers injured after helium balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:17 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): Over 30 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations in Chennai on September 17.

The incident took place at Padi near Chennai's Ambattur. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
In the video, it was revealed that a spark from fireworks resulted in an explosion of helium-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered injuries.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl