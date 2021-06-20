BJP workers making immense contribution to combat COVID-19 under PM's guidance, says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday reviewed his party's various programmes, including 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' and 'vaccination drive' and said that every party worker is contributing towards combating COVID-19 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some of the programmes reviewed in the meeting were "Sewa Hi Sangathan" and "vaccination drive".

In a tweet, Nadda said: "Today, a review meeting was held with all the national vice presidents of the BJP on "Sewa Hi Sangathan", "vaccination drive" and other programmes. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, each and every BJP worker is contributing towards combating COVID-19."

The BJP had announced that as part of its 'Sewa hi Sangathan' programme to provide relief to people in the situation created by COVID-19, it plans to train a woman and a youth worker in two lakh urban neighbourhoods and villages.

On June 12, the BJP president also gave a call for 'Mera booth, vaccination yukt' and said this has to be made a people's movement. (ANI)