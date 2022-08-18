BJP workers protest against Siddaramaiah's remark on Savarkar, Congress leader warns of action after regaining power

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they will "teach them a lesson" after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu, and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims.

The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former chief minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him.

"Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu. The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don't want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That's why they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans," he said.



"We will teach them a lesson once our government returns in the state," he added.

Earlier, addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Siddaramiah said, "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics."

"BJP has got jaundice. They are the ones who propagate lies. Savarkar's portrait was installed in a Muslim area in Shivamogga. I don't say that they must not put a portrait. However, they opted to put up Savarkar's portrait and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait," the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly said.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga.

On August 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) entered into controversy by putting on display a painting of VD Savarkar at the Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic. (ANI)

