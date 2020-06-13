BJP workers served food to over 1 crore people, distributed 10 lakh masks in Delhi: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP workers distributed food to over 1 crore people in Delhi and distributed over 10 lakh masks to the poor in Delhi under the leadership of party president JP Nadda, according to Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday.

"BJP workers under the leadership of party president JP Naddaji, have served food to over 1 cr people in Delhi, under 'Feed the Needy' program. Also, 10 lakh masks have been distributed to poor in Delhi by our workers," Irani said at the Delhi Jansamvad Rally being held through video conference.

The Union Minister for Textile, Women and Child Development further praised the Centre for the role it played during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by saying, "This government is committed to the welfare of the poor, this was noticeable in the Garib Kalyan Yojana worth Rs 1 lakh 70 thousand crore announced after the lockdown, to ensure no one has to go hungry in the 130 plus crore population the Prime Minister provided three months ration to 80 crore people."

Earlier, Irani took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he was keeping a distance from people while Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited hospitals and quarantine centres to boost the fight against coronavirus.

With Delhi BJP leaders accusing the Kejriwal government of "lacking vision and capability" to deal with the pandemic, Irani also took dig at the AAP government.

"As Delhi BJP president has mentioned that CM did not go out of four walls, it is a proud moment for us that country's Health Minister and Delhi MP Dr Harsh Vardhan has visited hospitals and quarantine centres," she said.

"My heart goes out to those who queue up to get their members cremated in Delhi's Nigambodh ghat. I would want to assure people on behalf of my organisation that we will come out to help you," Irani added.

The Union minister also spoke about efforts made by the Centre to send stranded migrant workers to their homes through Shramik special trains and bringing stranded Indian nationals from abroad through Vande Bharat Mission.

She said BJP workers had provided food to over 11 crore people during coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

