BJP workers to interact with PM Modi today to discuss work done during lockdown

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be discussing the activities carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "For BJP Karyakartas, serving the nation comes first. In these challenging times, our Karyakartas have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need. Will be discussing these works and the way ahead during the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' interaction at 4:30 pm."

Meanwhile, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh said the BJP state units will give a detailed presentation to PM Modi today about the work done by them during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Other senior party leaders will also join the presentation, he added.

"Tomorrow at 4 pm a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during the lockdown. It will be telecast on NaMo app and other digital platforms. All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join as well," Singh told ANI on Friday.

"The core committee from every state would be presenting in front of the Prime Minister summary of their work and the PM will give feedback. It is because of his vision that the party workers from across the country were inspired to take up initiatives," he added. (ANI)