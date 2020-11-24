BJP working for the upliftment of Telangana state:Tejasvi Surya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya virtually addressed the students of Osmania University in Hyderabad, on Tuesday and said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working for the upliftment of Telangana state and promises to provide jobs to youth.



Speaking to the University students, he said, "Telangana state has survived as many people have sacrificed their lives for the state. But, honestly speaking, this is not how they dreamt of Telangana. Students are being given 'Nirudyoga Bruthi' (Unemployment Benefits) rather than jobs. The current state government had promised the people that they would provide jobs, but have failed. Students of Hyderabad do not want any Nirudyoga Bruthi but, instead want jobs."

He said, "The definition of democracy is being tampered in the state of Telangana. The phrase 'Government is of people, by the people and for the people' has turned into 'Government of the family, by the family and for the family' in Telangana. Apart from Chief Minister, KCR's family, no one is getting benefited in the Telangana state."

Later, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working for the upliftment of Telangana state and will work to take the state to greater heights. (ANI)

