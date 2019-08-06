BJP's election symbol
BJP writes to K'taka DGP on banning cow slaughter on Bakrid

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:20 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka BJP on Tuesday wrote to the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to not allow any animal sacrifice on Bakrid as cow protection act is active in the state.
Eid al-Adha is commonly known as Bakrid or "festival of sacrifice", and will be celebrated by the Muslim community across the country on August 12.

On August 5, the United Shia Movement had urged the Muslim community not to sacrifice animals on August 12, which falls on the last Monday of Sawan.
"Eid al-Adha is on August 12. Last somvar (Monday) of Sawan also falls on the same day, there are many people who go to temples. So, we have appealed to people to not conduct animal sacrifice on August 12 and only do namaaz. Sacrifice can be done next day," KH Naqvi, General Secretary, United Shia Movement had said.
Earlier, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had requested Muslims to sacrifice only those animals whose slaughter is permitted by the government.
"I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government," he had said.
He also appealed to Muslims not to sacrifice animals on roads and not to click photos and upload them on social media.
Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar. (ANI)

