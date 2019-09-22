BJP youth wing protests against Madhya Pradesh govt. over rising fuel price

Bhopal [Madhya Pradesh], Sept 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) workers on Sunday organised a protest against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath led state government for the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

As a mark of protest, BJP's youth wing workers also paraded two-wheelers after decorating them with garlands and claimed that these vehicles will be of no use soon, with the increasing fuel prices.

"Since the formation of the Congress government, the youth is suffering in the state. Now with this steep hike in the price, we are left with no option other than to stop using our vehicles", said one of the protestors.

Some protestors were also seen holding banners accusing the Congress government of betraying the youth and not fulfilling the promise of unemployment allowance. (ANI)

