BJP's "80-20" during UP polls was with on fuel price hike, increasing 80 paise for 20 continuous days: AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Central government over the continuous increase in fuel prices, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP by "80-20" meant that they will increase the price of petrol-diesel by 80 paise each for 20 continuous days.

Singh said, “During the entire election in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP kept saying that we are contesting on 80-20. They were trying to say that we will continue to increase the price of petrol and diesel by 80-80 paise continuously for 20 days. That's what they do, giving sweet poison.”

The AAP leader further added that the Prime Minister should call an all-party meeting, and keep the truth in front of the country. “But he is not going to do so. There should be an open discussion in a democracy. But the question will arise that even when the price of crude oil was low in the international market, he did not reduce it, and when the crude oil price increased, he did not increase it. But as soon as the elections are over, he started giving the excuse of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market. To increase inflation, the BJP presents a very weak argument,” stated Singh.

Referring to the MCD integration bill, Singh while reading a copy of the Constitution said, “The bill of MCD integration is a bill to tangle the soul of India and the Constitution. According to the constitution, the state government and the Vidhan Sabha has the right to conduct elections in the municipality and to make laws regarding the municipalities. This unconstitutional bill is being passed in Parliament.”

He further added that “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should admit that they are scared of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. The MCD integration bill was opposed in the Lok Sabha and it will be opposed in the Rajya Sabha as well. No one is in support of it and all the opposition parties will oppose it in Rajya Sabha today, as it is a dictatorship to snatch the rights of the states.”

Singh further claimed, “The central government is behind AAP. As soon as our government was formed in Delhi, continuous work was done against us here.”

“When the government was formed in Punjab, it went against the Act of 1966 and decided to implement the Central Service Rule in Chandigarh. The central government should intervene in this and find a solution by making all the leaders sit together," said Singh.

The AAP MP seeks the Centre's intervention in the matter of the Punjab and Haryana government's claim regarding Chandigarh

Meanwhile, Singh also commented on the Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and said, “What he says, it is not news, but when he stays quiet, that is the news. If you give him any work with the Dalai Lama, he will fight with him too.” (ANI)