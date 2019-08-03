BJP's 'Abhyas Varg': With top leadership in audience, three BJP lawmakers narrate their success stories

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Three BJP lawmakers on Saturday narrated their success stories in the two-days 'Abhyas Varga' training programme conducted by the party for all the parliamentarians.

Chosen by the party, the lawmakers -- Bhagwanth Kuba, C R Patil and Sudhir Gupta shared the formula of being a "successful MP", with the top leadership presiding in the audience.

The trio, under the leadership of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, shared the stories of implementation of central government schemes in their respective constituencies.

According to the party source, while Kuba, a lawmaker from Karnataka's Bidar, shared his experiment and successful implementation of extending agriculture insurance to maximum people in his constituency, Patil from Navsari constituency in Gujarat told the fellow lawmakers present in the audience how he is reaching out to the common people in his electorate.

Sudhir Gupta, an MP from Mandsaur, spoke about his efficiency of including bureaucrats and people in the schemes.

"For many schemes, Gupta spoke about his adarsh gram and how he took both officials and people together to get things done," a lawmaker, attending the training programme, told ANI.

The training programme, inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda, was conducted to appraise the lawmakers from both Lower and Upper house of the party's ideology and work.

Prime Minister Modi, too, gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

While the Prime Minister spoke on how to become an 'efficient MP', party's working president J P Nadda spoke on organisation expansion and party's mantra of 'paanch nishthayen' (that include Rashtriyata (nationalism), democracy, gandhiwadi samajwad (Gandhian socialism), sarvadharm sambhav (religious harmony) and politics guided by morals.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things. (ANI)

