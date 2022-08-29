BJP's Arjun Munda seeks Jharkhand govt's statement on Dumka girl ablaze incident, demands justice

Madhuban (Jharkhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda on Monday asked the Jharkhand government to constitute a special task force to ensure the timely delivery of justice in the case related to the 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was burnt alive in the Dumka district.

Munda also posed a series of questions to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while also seeking a statement from the government.

A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28. The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested.



Speaking to ANI over the phone, Munda said, "I demand that the State government constitute a Special Task Force that will file charge sheet on time and judgement is delivered on time so that people trust the law and that there will be justice. The state government will have to ensure it."

"Who's responsible for such incidents? Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim? How will the accused be punished? The state government should answer all such questions. The state government should respond on the law and order situation in the state. To maintain people's trust they should issue a statement," he added.

The former chief minister sought a response on the government's future plans to make sure such incidents do not repeat.

"The state government should tell what is it doing to ensure punishment for the perpetrators. How has the morale of such persons been boosted? What is the administration doing to make sure such incidents do not repeat in the future?" he said.

