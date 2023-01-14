BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey recites Ramcharitmanas in response to Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remark

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protest demanding compensation for land acquired for Chausa thermal plant, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey recited Ramcharitmanas in response to state Education Minister Chandrashekhar's remark on the holy book.

The remarks made by Chandrashekhar on Ramcharitmanas have stirred outrage among Hindu religious leaders and BJP also. They have demanded his dismissal from the government.

On Wednesday, Bihar Minister stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he had described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.



"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were written in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," he had stated.

He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," Chandrashekhar added.

However, the minister remained defiant in the face of loud protests.

Speaking to media persons, the Bihar Minister said, "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth; I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?" (ANI)

