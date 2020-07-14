BJP's attempts at destabilising Gehlot govt won't be successful: Cong

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PL Punia has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempts at destabilising the Rajasthan government will not be successful, he claimed that the remaining MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday, will also return to the party fold.

"It is very clear that BJP is trying to destabilise the government in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has himself said that the BJP has crossed all the limits. 28 MLAs have given privilege motion against BJP due to their attempts. Congress's 107 MLAs were present and the rest of them will also come so the attempt at destabilising the government won't be successful. It has failed," said Punia.

Twenty MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday amid the political crisis in the state, sources said.

Apart from Pilot, Ved Solanki, Rakesh Parik, Murari Lal Meena, JR Khatana, Indraj Gurjar, Gajendra Singh Shaktavat, Hareesh Meena, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Gajraj Khatana, Vijedra Ola, Hemaram Choudhary, PR Meena, Ramesh Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Mukesh Bhakar, Suresh Modi, Virendra Choudhary and Amar Singh Jatav were not present at the meeting.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open.

Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Pilot is learnt to be in Delhi.

Speaking about the weekend lockdown that has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh, Punia said: "Priyanka Gandhi Ji has raised a question regarding the concept of weekend lockdown that has been introduced in UP is of no use. The government has asserted that people are coming out unnecessarily, nobody wants to come out without a reason at this point. So, the government should increase testing,"

"The government should ensure and enforce several norms. They are not paying attention to the things that actually need to be done," he added. (ANI)