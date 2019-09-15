SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (file photo)
BJP's bad policies affecting economy: Akhilesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:57 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said their policies are adversely affecting the economy of the country.
"The bad policies of BJP are adversely affecting the economy of the country. There is a drop in every sector but the government is celebrating the completion of 100 days. Even in the state, the projects started by SP have not been completed," Yadav said addressing the media in Bareilly.
Yadav asserted that the UP government has failed to control inflation or provide employment.
"Electricity bills and fuel prices have risen," he added.
He said that the BJP government has also been exposed on its tough stand against corruption and law and order situation.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sometimes says he will provide employment to over 50 lakh people, then changes the figure to 30 lakh. Now he is talking about 2 lakh jobs. He doesn't even know how many people are unemployed in the state," Yadav added.
Yadav came to Bareilly after concluding his two-day visit to Rampur to meet troubled party leader Azam Khan.
At least 80 FIRs have been filed against SP leader and Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, Azam Khan including several cases of land encroachment by the Varsity. (ANI)

