BJP's deliberate move to divert attention from real issues: Rahul Gandhi on J-K eviction drive

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday chaired a meeting of party leaders of Kashmir and slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ongoing eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as a deliberate move by BJP to divert the attention of the people from real issues.

Notably, the administration of the Union Territory launched an eviction drive against illegal encroachment by 'big land owners' and 'influential' people and nearly 23,000 hectares have been retrieved during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Jammu division.

During the meeting, the former Congress chief exhorted party leaders to work for the betterment of people.

Gandhi expressed serious concern over the difficulties confronting people in absence of the democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir while slamming the government for snatching the rights of people.

Slamming the eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said, "BJP's deliberate move to divert the attention of the people from real issues especially rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and other developmental issues concerning people."



Worried over the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs against the wishes of the people besides they are being abandoned of their democratic rights by the BJP aiming to hide its (BJPs) wrong policies and utter failure on all fronts, but the Congress shall continue to fight for the democratic rights of the people and ensure justice to them."

Rahul Gandhi also expressed confidence that people especially the youth are joining the Congress party given its pro-people policies urging Party leaders to keep their doors open for those wishing to join Congress and encourage them to work for the well-being of the people.

The Congress MP told the party leaders that he will continue to visit Jammu and Kashmir as he feels their pain and anguish, he will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have undergone enormous hardships due to the wrong policies adopted by the BJP Government towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged the party leaders to work hard to strengthen the Congress party at the grassroots and perform their legitimate role to resolve people's issues, for the fact, Congress Party is an instrument of service to the people.

AICC Incharge Rajni Patil (MP) and JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani briefed Rahul Gandhi about the organizational affairs and activities in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

