BJP's Dilip Ghosh expresses his excitement about India-Pakistan match

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28 (ANI): As India and Pakistan are all set for the most-awaited Asia Cup clash on Sunday, BJP's All India Vice President and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh expressed excitement about the cricket match and said that he will be "enjoying" the match.

"Sunday is a hot day. The people of West Bengal will be keeping an eye on both the games today. Both are high voltage. After a long time, there is a lot of talk about the derby, it is a good sign. It is better if Bengali football turns around from this. Besides, there is India and Pakistan. I will enjoy both," said Dilip Ghosh

Speaking on the fatal accident in the Khidirpur area, Dilip Ghosh extended his condolences to the deceased's family.



"Roads are not repaired in Khidirpur area. Ram Pyare Ram is a veteran politician. Condolences to his family. His son died in the accident, it is very unfortunate," said Ghosh.

Regarding Partha Chatterjee's case, Ghosh said, "The one caught is a businessman. They may have property. Check whether there is any connection with that illegal money. His connection with illegal money should be investigated. Many illegal activities are going on here, these activities are done with that money. We hope there will be a proper investigation."

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month in connection with the recruitment scam. The Enforcement Directorate had raided several premises allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the scam.

The probe agency has recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.

Chatterjee was education minister from 2014 to 2021 in the Trinamool Congress government. Following Chatterjee's arrest, he was removed as a minister and suspended from the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

