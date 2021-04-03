BJP's double-engine govt will give direct benefits: PM Modi

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP government that will be formed on May 2 in West Bengal will not only be a double engine government, but it will also provide double and direct benefits, adding that he would attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister.



"The government that will be formed on May 2 (day of result of Assembly elections) will not only be a double engine government but will also be a government that will give double and direct benefit," he said while speaking at a public meeting in Tarkeshwar, Hooghly ahead of the third phase of the state assembly polls.



Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence that the party would not only win here but he will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister.

"The decision to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers will be taken at the first Cabinet meeting. I will also attend the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony," he added.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she was not allowing progress and development in the state, and her 'blocked mentality' was affecting connectivity in the state.

"A major reason for Didi's bewilderment is her 10-year report card. Old industries have been shut down, along with possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business, and employment," PM Modi said.

"The Central Government increased the MSP of jute by more than 85 per cent in the last six years. Packaging of wheat in jute, jute bags should be used instead of plastic in the country so that we have taken steps to increase the demand for jute. But the government here is not encouraging jute mills," he added.

He attacked the Banerjee government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other central schemes, saying, "Mamata did not let the poor people in the state avail the benefits of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme across the country which gives treatment worth Rs 5 lakh for people across the country."

"The blocked mentality of Didi and her party has even affected connectivity. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress are forming several blockades for railway lines in the region. We will improve connectivity," he said.

The Prime Minister also accused Banerjee of 'insulting' the people of the state by saying that those attending BJP rallies in the state were being paid to do so.

"Didi (Mamata) says that the crowd that attends BJP rallies does it for money. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Can citizens of Bengal sell themself? Can they be bought? These are self-respecting people. The entire British Sultanate could not do anything to the people of Bengal," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Tarkeshwar, Hooghly.

"Didi, defeat is in front of you. Now accept it. Hear the voice of the people of Hooghly," he added.Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)