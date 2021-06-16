BJP's Embalam R Selvam sworn in as Puducherry Assembly Speaker

Puducherry [India], June 16 (ANI): BJP MLA Embalam R Selvam was sworn in as the Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Selvam is BJP state general secretary and MLA from the Manavely constituency.

Earlier, The Central government had appointed three BJP supporters as the nominated members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam and R B Ashok Babu are the nominated members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The Home Ministry appointed them using powers conferred on the Central government under the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

In the Puducherry Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victoriously.

The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats which is about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 percent of the total votes cast.

The All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had contested the elections in Puducherry on April 6 under N Rangaswamy's leadership. (ANI)