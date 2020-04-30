BJP's Good Governance Cell provides food, ration to Delhi's Chilla Khadar residents

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): BJP's Good Governance Cell is providing cooked food and ration to the people of Chilla Khadar village, who have been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Around 80 people in the village are getting foods and other help regularly.

Sonu Pandit, a BJP worker, collects food packets prepared at 'Sewa Rasoi' in Mayur Vihar Phase --I, the community kitchen initiated by the BJP's Good Governance Cell.

He along with others travels around 10 km including 3 km muddy road by car and 15 minutes boat ride daily to provide food items to the residents of Chilla Khadar.

People in the area are living with no electricity and toilets. Some of them have bought solar lights to charge their mobile phones.

"Sonu told us that there is an island in East Delhi where around 80 people are living without any amenities. We thought that these people should be provided with food and we started providing food to them," Virendra Sachdeva, member of BJP's Good Governance Cell, told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Shikha Kumari, a resident, said that they are getting ration by Sewa Bharti every week.

"We have been provided with cooked food by Virendra Sachdeva. The ration is provided by Sewa Bharti every week," Sikha said.

"We have been facing difficulties for everything here. For water, we have to walk 5 km. There is no electricity. So, we have collected solar plate to charge the phone. Moreover, there is no toilet for us here," she added.

Lokesh Sharma, a volunteer with Sewa Bharti, said that they have been providing ration to these people every week but today they brought sanitary napkins for girls and masks too.

"We have been providing ration through Sewa Bharti since the lockdown every week but today we have provided them with sanitary napkins for girls and masks too," Sharma told ANI.

"I run a Gaushala in Chilla Khadar. Those who work in the Gaushala told me about the village 80 people are dependent on fishing and agriculture. They are not getting any help. I visited the place with Virendra Sachdeva. We found them in trouble and decided to help them out," said Sonu. (ANI)

