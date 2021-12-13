BJP's ideology based on lies and hoaxes, alleges Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ideology is based on lies and hoaxes.

Baghel was speaking on the BJP's reaction to the remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the "difference between Hindus and Hindutvavadis".

"BJP's ideology is based on lies and hoaxes. Their ideals are inspired by Hitler and Mussolini. Even their apparel isn't Indian, they wear bands,half-pants, black caps. Only BJP's unhappy in our state, " the Chhattisgarh CM said.



Rahul Gandhi was speaking at the Mehangai Hatao rally here in Jaipur where he said that Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014 and urged people to throw Hindutvavadis out of power and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth.

Rahul's remark led to a war of words between Congress and the BJP.

Earlier during his rally, Rahul Gandhi had termed Mahatma Gandhi as a 'Hindu' and Nathuram Godse as a 'Hinduwadi'. (ANI)

