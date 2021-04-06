BJP's Jagdambika Pal tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Jagdambika Pal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Domariyaganj, has tested positive for COVID-19.



"After returning from the campaign of West Bengal assembly election I caught fever and headache. I underwent a COVID test and the report comes positive. Since then, I am in home quarantine. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get their COVID test done," Pal tweeted in Hindi.

Pal has been in West Bengal for few days for the campaign of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. (ANI)

